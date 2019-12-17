West HQ’s Sydney Coliseum Theatre Reveals World-Class Hyperreal Sound System

West HQ’s Sydney Coliseum has announced a preferred supplier partnership with Jands and L-Acoustics to deliver the world-class L-ISA Hyperreal Sound System for the $100m theatrical development, which opened 12 December 2019.

The ‘hyperreal’ frontal scene sound system includes a 65-speaker system that heightens a sense of proximity and connection between artist and audience creating a multi-dimensional sound experience.

L-ISA technology offers a contemporary way to design, process, mix, and experience multidimensional sound which overcomes the pitfalls of audio radiating from the “wrong” location. Accurate localisation of sound sources provides a vibrancy and immediacy lacking in live amplified audio. L-ISA matches what audiences hear to what they see, giving listeners the sonic equivalent of direct eye contact: sound, which is clear, natural, and highly intelligible, ultimately creating a direct and deeper connection between performer and audience.

Creating a world-class theatrical venue from the ground up provided West HQ with a unique opportunity to push the boundaries of venue design and theatre technology. Set with a goal to deliver a theatrical soundscape and performance experience unlike any other, Craig McMaster, Sydney Coliseum Theatre Executive Director, and Bicci Henderson, Technical Operations Manager, knew the importance of selecting partners who could buy into that vision. After discovering the L-ISA Hyperreal Sound System and experiencing the depth and width of the sound produced, it was a clear and easy choice.

Gerry Gavros, Brand Manager Jands said, “L-Acoustics and Jands are honoured and excited to be involved in providing the first L-ISA installation in the Southern Hemisphere to the new Sydney Coliseum Theatre. We look forward to being involved throughout the project until final calibration, and to witness the theatre come to life with Immersive Hyperreal Sound.”

L-ISA technology has been deployed by high profile artists across a variety of musical styles in over 200 shows worldwide, attended by over millions of people. Early adopters include;

Ennio Morricone and his orchestra

National Orchestra of Lille

ODESZA

BBC Proms

Lorde

Tonhalle Orchestra featuring Yuja Wang

Bon Iver

deadmau5

alt-J

Adelaide Symphony Orchestra’s production of Harry Potter Symphony at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

This L-ISA announcement is the first in a series about the technical capability of what has been dubbed Sydney’s next great theatre.