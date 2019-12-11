ULA Group enjoys a successful opening of their new NZ facility

ULA Group’s commitment to their clients moved to the next level with the opening of a brand new facility in Auckland which includes a showroom, warehouse space, and service centre.

Intended as a space where clients can get their hands on the physical products, the open plan showroom showcases all their brands and highlights the latest in lighting and digital technologies. The flexible showroom configuration means that the ULA Group team can easily tailor a demonstration for any partner who wishes to bring along a client. Garth Reynolds, the New Zealand Branch Manager, welcomes people to take advantage of the space, “We are happy to host you and your clients. Not only do we want people to be able to experience our products, but it is important for customers to know that they are dealing with a company that has local support and is well resourced.”

ULA Group celebrated the launch by hosting an open day, followed by an additional day of product-specific training for system integrators. Garth was delighted by the support, “We were blown away by the number of people who attended. It was a fantastic day and we were run off our feet.”

Guests were given a tour of the premises including the warehouse, service centre and offices, as well as being wowed by a number of new products, including VuePix’s flagship Digital Wallpaper ultra-fine pixel pitch LED screen, “The Digital Wallpaper screen will stay in New Zealand so anyone interested is welcome to come for a full product overview and demonstration,” encourages Garth.

The new facility is located on the North Shore, just off State Highway 1.

For more information contact Garth Reynolds, +64 21 478 456, garthr@ulagroup.com