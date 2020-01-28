The P.A. People deliver comms at UAE National Day 2019

December 2, 2019 in Abu Dhabi saw the culmination of well over three months’ work on site for 15 members of The P.A. People’s global Event Communications team.

Celebrating the 48th UAE National Day, the UK’s Betty Productions with Catherine Ugwu at the helm as Artistic Director & Executive Producer delivered a stunning show with a complex technical component. Tying all of the production disciplines together was a large communications system from The P.A. People.

Dominic Jones and Scott Daw

A team of Aussies, Russians and Brits provided over 60 packs of Clear-Com FreeSpeak IP full duplex comms integrated with some 400 radios on seventy interfaced channels. Coupled with timecode distribution, control room audio, eyeCUE CCTV and a comprehensive wired matrix communications package, The P.A. People are proud to have delivered communications for their third UAE National Day in Abu Dhabi.

Andrew Carson

The UAE National Day aka the Union Day is celebrated on 2 December every year. It commemorates the formal nationalisation of all the seven emirates that took place in 1971. The UAE National Day celebration is one of the biggest annual festivals in Dubai.

The 48th National Day celebrations at Zayed Sports City Stadium centred around a spectacular theatrical production titled “Legacy of Our Ancestors”, highlighting long-held values of the UAE with stories told under the light of the moon. The production included 10,000 square metres of staging (approximately the size of eight Olympic swimming pools), 5,000 people working on or in the production from 70 different countries, 900 performers, 1,700 costumes, and 1,800 props.