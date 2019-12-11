Sydney Coliseum Theatre tech revealed to media

Pic: Four of the five hangs of the L-Acoustics Kara plus subs system that enable the Coliseum to run L-ISA immersive audio

The $100m, 2,000 seat Sydney Coliseum Theatre was revealed today to media, after builders handed the keys to West HQ last Friday afternoon. It officially opens tomorrow with a performance by David Campbell and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

Today, L-Acoustics demonstrated the L-ISA sound system, which is in frontal mode with five hangs of 10 elements of Kara plus subs. Switching from stereo to immersive L-ISA mode, the venue came alive. Scott Harrison from Jands hosted a convincing demonstration of the system.

The L-ISA interface at FOH

All technical and theatre systems promised at the outset of the project are installed, including 80 fly lines at 150 mm centres – the best theatre standard. A complete lighting system was installed by Colin Baldwin’s HF Event Services.

The complex is adjoining West HQ, formerly the Rooty Hill RSL. A new NEC facial recognition entry system awaits the acid test of 2,000 theatre patrons arriving for a show, which is in addition to the many and various club registration systems on site, which are required at all clubs for entry. Cisco have installed overlay video screens showing programming, and a frictionless entry scanning system allows fast crowd throughput. The seating system on the lower level completely retracts in general admission mode.

Coliseum Theatre director Craig McMaster with NEC’s new facial recognition registration system

With 2.3 million customers in the Greater West of Sydney, the Coliseum appears to be a well-timed gamble that will pay off.