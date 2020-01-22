SRC Sydney to close – Melbourne to continue

Leading firm Staging Rentals and Construction (SRC) have made a shock announcement that they are closing their Sydney operation from early March. Managing Director Meri Took told Juliusmedia that a range of factors were in play, not the least of which is the staggering cost of warehousing near the Sydney CBD.

SRC Melbourne will continue to operate and provide full custom-construction services with a full line of rental products; it is business as usual there, and Rod Sultana, Branch Manager, will continue at the helm.



Announcing the move, Meri Took said: “David Comer and I will both continue to own SRC, and as always, welcome the opportunity to continue to support you and your events in any way we can.”

SRC’s Meri Took





“We will work actively to find you alternative options if you require it or link you with our extensive network of suppliers and trusted partners. Please feel free to contact us directly.”



Some important dates to note:

Sydney construction workshop will operate until Wednesday 12 February

Sydney rentals are available on events up until and including Friday 6 March

Purchase enquiries of our stock and plant equipment are to be made to meri.took@stagingrentals.com.au

SRC has operated for over 30 years, and will be sadly missed in the Sydney market.