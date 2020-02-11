Meyer Sound Previews New Spatial Sound Tool with Spacemap Go

At ISE 2020 in Amsterdam, Meyer Sound is presenting preview demonstrations of Spacemap Go, a new spatial sound design and mixing tool that leverages the processing power of the company’s GALAXY network platform. Following installation of software and firmware updates for GALAXY, the new Spacemap Go iOS app will provide a flexible and easy-to-use touch pad interface for Spacemap multi-channel panning, using one or more connected iPads.



With nearly 4,000 GALAXY loudspeaker processors sold to date, Spacemap Go immediately enables this large existing user base to configure, program and implement sophisticated spatial sound mixing with unprecedented ease and cost-effectiveness.



“Although immersive sound has come into focus as a new trend, our company’s experience in sophisticated spatial sound mixing goes back more than 25 years,” says Tim Boot, Meyer Sound’s global brand strategist. “Spacemap is at the heart of the world’s largest and most complex immersive sound productions and performing arts venues, such as Cirque du Soleil’s The Beatles’ LOVE and National Sawdust in Brooklyn, NY. With Spacemap Go for GALAXY, now we can offer most of these same creative capabilities in a far more accessible and affordable solution.”



Spacemap Go can be used in a system of up to four GALAXY loudspeaker processors in any combination including GALAXY 408, GALAXY 816 and GALAXY 816-AES3, affording a wide range of input and output configurations. The iOS app will be released concurrently with updates to Compass and Compass Go control software and GALAXY firmware. All Spacemap programming and real-time operation is handled by Spacemap Go; Compass and Compass Go will continue to provide access to system parameters such as EQ and delay. Multiple iPads may be used simultaneously, allowing a single operator or multiple users to customise workflow to suit the requirements of the performance.



“Spacemap Go provides a re-imagined spatial sound design experience for a wide range of users, including FOH engineers, theatre sound designers, and musicians who want to explore spatial sound on their own terms. Spacemaps can be designed for both simple and complex multichannel installations, and Spacemap Go will provide templates to get you up and running quickly. Once configured, you’ll make complex moves in the matrix with the touch of your fingers,” says Steve Ellison, director, spatial sound. “And the matrix will always be visible, so you’ll know exactly what’s going on behind the scenes.”



Spacemap Go is compatible with automated and live on-the-fly workflows. Full integration with QLab and popular DAWs is anticipated at the time of release. Meyer Sound is also working with leading makers of digital consoles to implement control of Spacemap in GALAXY into their products. Because GALAXY utilizes OSC protocols, integration with third party controllers such as tracking systems is expected.



Spacemap Go is currently being used by Tony Award-winning sound designer Leon Rothenberg in the off-Broadway production Dracula / Frankenstein, now running in repertory at New York’s Classic Stage Company. “I have been able to automate the spatial mix in ways that I would not have been able to do without Spacemap, and certainly not as quickly. It opens up a whole new creative direction when the machine makes it easy — to move something around literally adds zero time to the process. And the possibilities are really exciting.”



Currently in beta testing, Spacemap Go will be offered as a value-added standard feature of the GALAXY network platform later this year, with the iOS app freely available from the App Store. The user need only supply the iPads required for the production.

