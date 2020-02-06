New Gear

Martin ERA 400 Performance CLD

Martin’s ERA 400 Performance CLD moving head profile uses a highly efficient 300W cold white LED engine that produces a bright, sharp 6,500K gobo projection with a flat field. Features include: 1:3 zoom, electronic dimming and strobe, full CMY colour mixing and separate colour wheel, iris for beam adjustment and fixed and rotating gobo wheels, and a full curtain framing system. The entire system can also rotate through a full 90 degrees.

