MadisonAV appointed by HARMAN Professional Solutions as Authorised Distributor for AMX and Install Audio Solutions in Australia

MadisonAV, part of the Madison Technologies group, to take over distribution of AMX Video Control and Install Audio Portfolio of JBL Professional, AKG, BSS, and Crown in Australia.



MadisonAV, part of the Madison Technologies group, was today announced as the newly appointed distributor of AMX, SVSI, and install ranges of AKG, BSS, Crown and JBL Professional in Australia. With a long and successful legacy of representing leading brands in the Australian market, MadisonAV is known for deep technical expertise, in-depth product knowledge, strong sales and service networks, and excellent customer service catering to a wide range of customers. MadisonAV will expand its portfolio to include the complete range of AMX video control solutions and HARMAN Professional install and integration audio product suite. This will offer customers a single interface across HARMAN’s wide range of video controls and install audio solutions.

“We are known in the Australian market for our 28 years strong market coverage, technical knowledge and customer service. HARMAN Professional Audio Brands and Solutions are renowned for their world class quality and technological superiority,” said Ken Kyle, CEO, MadisonAV. “We understand our customers’ need for world class products and solutions along with reliable after sales service support. With our hands-on experience and coverage in the Australia market, we are excited to bring HARMAN Professional Video, Install Audio and Integrated Solutions to our customers and elevate their experiences.”

Support, warranty and repair of AMX Video Control and Install Audio Portfolio of JBL Professional, AKG, BSS, and Crown products in Australia will transition to MadisonAV. Warranty terms and inclusions will not be affected.

For information on sales or support of HARMAN Professional Solutions products in Australia, contact MadisonAV on 1800 436 378 or at connect@MadisonAV.com.au and HARMAN at HPro.APAC@harman.com,



About MadisonAV

MadisonAV is a specialist AV business within the Madison Technologies group that distributes professional and commercial grade audio visual products and solutions. Our world leading and complementary brands make us a value-added distributor of complete end to end AV solutions. Our team of technical experts, built over 28 years in the industry, combined with the quality and breadth of our product range, allows us to work across all industry sectors and verticals as a trusted partner, evidenced by an extensive customer base and a rich history of complex project delivery.

The Madison Technologies group is comprised of businesses specialising in the design, development and distribution of leading connectivity products and technologies. Our businesses have proven expertise in connectivity solutions across a broad range of communications, audio visual, wireless and networking disciplines. Through our specialised teams and distribution networks across Australia and New Zealand,