Madison Technologies to distribute Philips Professional Display Solutions

Madison Technologies, an Australian owned and operated distributor of specialised Audio-Visual solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Philips Professional Display Panels to their portfolio of world leading brands.

Madison Technologies is a respected industry leader with a 28-year track record of delivering the very best smart solutions for the AV Integrator, Professional Audio and Broadcast environments.

With a combination of technical expertise, quality products, and dynamic service, Madison Technologies will be dedicated to building the Philips brand and reaching a broad base of customers across multiple market verticals. Madison Technologies General Manager Ken Kyle says, “Having identified a growth opportunity within the professional product range of Philips, we’re excited for this new partnership, and to further enhance this major brand into the market.”

Philips Professional Display Solutions either operate on Android OS or OPS insert slots as a commitment to supporting the growing development of content solutions and open compatibility with content providers. Madison will be offering an array of Professional Display Solutions by Philips including Commercial Display Panels, Video Wall and interactive Touch Panels and High Brightness and Special Application Panels.

Philips, on the new partnership “The introduction of Madison to our distribution network is an exciting development for us,” says Rob Fowler, APAC Sales Director for Philips Professional Display Solutions. “We believe that together we will now be able to penetrate new segments inside the Australian professional AV market, supporting clients across the region with exceptional products and top-notch service.”

For more information regarding Philips and their available Professional Display solutions, contact the Madison Technologies Broadcast & Audio-Visual Sales team –

Phone | 1800 00 77 80

Email | philips@madisontech.com.au