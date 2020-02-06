New Gear

6 Feb 2020

L-Acoustics LA-RAK II AVB

LA-RAK II AVB is a flyable touring rack, encasing twelve channels of amplification in a 9U frame. Three Milan-certified LA12X amplified controllers, two LS10 AVB switches and power and signal distribution panels are internally prewired to offer plug and play, reliable and redundant networked audio. The switches offer seamless dual network redundancy and the AVB links signal through from console to amplifier.

