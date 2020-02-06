

L-Acoustics Kara II





Kara II modular line source cabinets showcase the addition of Panflex, which gives Kara boxes four-in-one directivity to cover any audience geometry. Kara II morphs to fit any design, offering consistent coverage and SPL distribution with precise focus in four different directivity patterns: 70° or 110° symmetrical and 90° asymmetrical, steering to either the left or right. In its 70° configuration, Kara II packs a full 2 dB more than in 110° with maximum SPL at 142dB.





