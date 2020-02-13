JPRO Appointed AMX and SVSI Distributor for New Zealand

Leading New Zealand professional audio and AVC distribution solutions company JPRO has been appointed by HARMAN Professional Solutions as the AMX video control solutions and SVSI Networked AV solutions distributor for New Zealand.

JPRO has a long and successful history of association with HARMAN, representing professional audio brands JBL, BSS, Crown, Soundcraft among others for more than 30 years in New Zealand. The company’s rich history has resulted in a reputation for exceptional customer service, design support, and technical expertise which is showcased in a myriad of projects throughout the country.

“JPRO’s 30-year history with Harman Professional has been cemented further with the announcement today,” says Bruce Gray, JPRO owner and director. “We are honoured and thrilled to be adding AMX, a brand with its own rich history, superior quality and leading-edge products, to our current suite of Harman Professional Audio brands.”

JPRO operates a highly successful AVC training program, with a nationwide network of system integrators and resellers providing on-the-ground localised support. With the expansion of its portfolio to include the complete range of AMX video control solutions and SVSI Networked AV solutions, the company will appoint specialists that will provide the best technical expertise and solutions in the New Zealand market.

Paul Edlin, JPRO Sales Director adds “Our team is looking forward to the opportunity of taking the full Harman AVC suite of products to market and showcase the exceptional experiences this can offer. New Zealand’s system integrators and consultants are at the forefront of innovation in the AVC market and to fully support them, we will be expanding our team to drive this new venture. The right staff are crucial to the continuity of service and support that our customers expect from JPRO.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with JPRO and extend our distribution reach in New Zealand. This is aimed at enhancing access to HARMAN products and solutions across verticals, focusing on solutions-driven approach and elevating customer experience,” said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP and GM, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. “JPRO brings 30 years of experience serving the New Zealand market and we look forward to our expanded collaboration with JPRO and are confident their experience and in-depth knowledge will help us deliver the latest and most relevant technology solutions to our customers.”

Support, warranty and repair of AMX and SVSI products in New Zealand will transition to JPRO with immediate effect. Warranty terms and inclusions will not be affected.