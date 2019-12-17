Jands Appointed As Distributor Of Community & Apart For ANZ

Community & Apart Loudspeakers completes Biamp’s AV offering from Jands

Jands Pty Ltd, leading distributor of audio, lighting and staging solutions in Australia and New Zealand, is excited to announce the addition of Community Loudspeakers and Apart Audio to their distribution portfolio.

Community manufactures high-performance loudspeakers, designed for challenging indoor and outdoor environments including performance venues, stadiums, worship facilities and convention centres. Apart loudspeakers are designed for small-to-mid sized venues in retail, education, hospitality and small office spaces.

With this move, Jands will now distribute Biamp’s complete portfolio in ANZ, strengthening their suite of comprehensive audio solutions tailored to the major growth markets: corporate, government, hospitality, retail, education and religion, sports and performance venues.

“We’re proud to be chosen to represent Biamp’s full line of products in Australia and New Zealand,” said Geoff Smith, General Manager at Jands Distribution. “We’ve worked together for almost two years and built a great relationship, and I’m looking forward to further growing the business with the addition of loudspeakers for installed sound applications from Community Loudspeakers and Apart Audio.”

“Through our partnership with Jands, we are able to offer customers in the region our full product portfolio from a single distributor — including Apart retail and hospitality loudspeakers, Community large venue loudspeakers, and Cambridge Sound Management solutions,” said Rashid Skaf, Biamp President, CEO, and Co-chairman.

“Our customers there will now have a single point of contact, giving them access to superior service, complete solutions, and an exceptional experience.”

Founded in 1968 by speaker designer Bruce Howze, Community Loudspeakers has a long history of pioneering speaker design technologies, including the Leviathan fibreglass composite bass horn which has been used by several notable artists such as Elvis Presley, The Eagles, Linda Ronstadt and Earth, Wind & Fire. Most recently Community Loudspeakers introduced the new L SERIES LVH-900 Beamforming Venue Horn, continuing its tradition of loudspeaker innovation.

Jands’ systems integration portfolio includes global audio & architectural lighting brands like Ampetronic, Aveo, Biamp, Bosch, ETC, Furman, HRT and Shure. For more information visit www.jands.com.au