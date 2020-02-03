Group Technologies appoints new NSM and Pro Sales staff

Group Technologies has a long-standing history in the Australian market when it comes to high-end audio technology. Remaining at the industry forefront, GT has been evolving its operation across the marketing and sales departments.

In keeping with GT’s tradition of employing technically strong professionals, each with long-standing track records in the audio industry, GT would like to welcome aboard its newest Professional Sales Specialist, Conor Dunne and National Sales & Accounts Manager, James Pavey.

Conor began working in the live entertainment industry back in 2003, starting with the occasional weekend gig, and eventually progressing to a role at JPJ Audio. During that time Conor worked with a variety of leading artists across Australia and New Zealand, from small scale club gigs, to arena and stadium shows, and everything in between.

Advertisement

Conor Dunne

In 2011, Conor set off for the UK and was soon offered a position covering for Coldplay’s long time monitor tech on a Worldwide Headline Festival and Promo tour. This was followed by a long and successful relationship with Wigwam Acoustics and led to more opportunities to work across the UK and Europe.

Conor’s career highlights include four European and Australian Coldplay Stadium Tours, three European and Australian Stadium tours with One Direction, a four month long European arena tour with the late George Michael, as well as tours with local music legends Neil Finn and Paul Kelly.

“Group has always been dedicated to employing audio professionals with real world experience and Conor is as talented as they come. We are delighted to welcome him to the team and are very excited to be working with him,” said Anthony Touma, General Manager of Group Technologies.

James Pavey began his career as a touring PA Rigger and Systems Engineer, eventually amassing over 20 years of experience in Broadcast, Production and Technical sales. His technical background has made him perfectly placed to understand and assist with the GT portfolio of commercial products.

James Pavey

James’ vocational achievements include time at Federation Square as their Sales and Production Manager. There he was involved in a plethora of standout projects, including the Commonwealth Games Cultural Program. This endeavour featured an impressive two weeks of continuous, seamless programming across six sites.

James also spent time as part of the in-house production team at Docklands’ preeminent Shed 14. During its initial retrofit construction phase, James built a team of sales, operations and production staff to service this exciting new venue.

In addition to his work in Australia, James has considerable international business experience. Travelling to the far east during his time at Clifton Productions, James procured AV products for Channel 7 and the Beijing Olympic games.

James progressed through several positions at Clifton Productions before he moved into the role of National Manager of Production and Exhibitions.

James enjoys travel with his wife and two boys, and almost anything sports related. His personal hobbies include surfing and boxing whenever time permits.

James says he takes a hands-on approach to sales and believes that post-sales support is the key to a happy customer. Understanding his customers and their needs is something he feels passionate about.

“It’s with great excitement that we welcome such an experienced industry professional to the Group Technologies team. We are very confident that James will impress our customers with an unparalleled level of support and product expertise,” said Anthony Touma.