Events cancelled as coronavirus spreads

Cisco’s flagship APAC event Cisco Live was due to run at the MCEC from March 3 to 6, but has been cancelled due to the firm’s clampdown on non-essential travel as COVID-19 spreads around the globe. This comes on the heels of the cancellation of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which was due to run Feb 24 to 26. Australian production firms are now feeling the pinch, as corporate events that require international travel are being called off. CX has confirmed cancellations with multiple major players that are affecting the bottom line to the tune of six figures and more.

If the situation deteriorates, cancellations will likely spread across the entire spectrum of events, including sports and concert touring.

This is a double blow for the Australian production industry, following a summer of bushfires that caused the cancellation of outdoor festivals both large and small. Corporate events were also affected, as companies refused to send their employees into Sydney and Canberra’s hazardous air quality.

Question marks now hang over all major international events, including the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in July and August, which Australian providers are contracted for. This publication is due to cover Frankfurt’s PL+S tradeshow in just five weeks, but with the virus now confirmed in Italy, we are considering our options. It is entirely possible that the virus could spread through western Europe quickly, meaning that PL+S might be called off.

With COVID-19 most likely spreading through south-east Asia without detection or reporting, Australian companies doing business in Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam will be exposed to increased risks.

On the material side, manufacturing in China has been heavily affected, with many factories still closed after the Lunar New Year holiday. While the ramifications are unclear, the supply of parts and materials to manufacturers of lighting and audio equipment in Shenzhen will likely be affected, possibly resulting in stock shortages later in the year.