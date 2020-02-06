New Gear
6 Feb 2020
Event Lighting PAR9X150
NEW GEAR
Event Lighting PAR9X150
The Event Lighting PAR9X15O is a new static PAR fixture featuring 9 x 15W RGBW LEDs and a 25 degree beam angle. It has an IP65 rated die-cast aluminium housing which is fanless and has the ability to install a WDMX module (WDMXTRXII). A road case (PAR9CASE) is also available to suit 6 fixtures with 100mm tall clamps fitted. Consuming 150W of power and outputting 22,500 lux at 2m, this versatile PAR is good for 50,000 hours.
Contact:
EVENTEC
www.eventec.com.au or +61 (09) 989 7307
Event Lighting PAR9X150
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.