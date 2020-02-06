

Event Lighting PAR9X150





The Event Lighting PAR9X15O is a new static PAR fixture featuring 9 x 15W RGBW LEDs and a 25 degree beam angle. It has an IP65 rated die-cast aluminium housing which is fanless and has the ability to install a WDMX module (WDMXTRXII). A road case (PAR9CASE) is also available to suit 6 fixtures with 100mm tall clamps fitted. Consuming 150W of power and outputting 22,500 lux at 2m, this versatile PAR is good for 50,000 hours.





