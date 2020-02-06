New Gear

6 Feb 2020

Event Lighting PAR9X150


NEW GEAR



Event Lighting PAR9X150

The Event Lighting PAR9X15O is a new static PAR fixture featuring 9 x 15W RGBW LEDs and a 25 degree beam angle. It has an IP65 rated die-cast aluminium housing which is fanless and has the ability to install a WDMX module (WDMXTRXII). A road case (PAR9CASE) is also available to suit 6 fixtures with 100mm tall clamps fitted. Consuming 150W of power and outputting 22,500 lux at 2m, this versatile PAR is good for 50,000 hours.

Contact
EVENTEC
www.eventec.com.au or +61 (09) 989 7307

Event Lighting PAR9X150

Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

Robe Moves the Mountain at Masada
6 Feb 2020
Apogee Symphony Desktop 10×14 Audio Interface
6 Feb 2020
DiGiCo Quantum 338
6 Feb 2020

Latest jobs

Dancenorth – Venue & Technical Coordinator
7 Feb 2020
Project Manager
4 Feb 2020
Various Crew Roles
31 Jan 2020
View all jobs