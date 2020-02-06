

NEW GEAR









Epson EH-LS500B





Epson’s latest ultra-short-throw laser projector, the EH-LS500B, is a powerful big-screen TV alternative. It accepts 4K content and reproduces bright and vivid images at a 1080p panel using a 4,000lm laser projector. The EH-LS500B can project a 100-inch image with just 62cm distance from lens, ideal for tight spaces. Moving the projector further out allows up to 130-inch projections. EH-LS500B comes with HDR10/HLG and Dynamic contrast ratio of up to 2,500,000:1 ensuring quality 4K experience. The projector also has 10W x 2 sound speakers built in.





Contact:

Epson

www.epson.co.nz or (09) 366 6855





Epson EH-LS500B



