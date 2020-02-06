DiGiCo Quantum 5

New Gear
6 Feb 2020
Quantum 5 expands the DiGiCo SD5 mixing console to over 450 channels of processing at 96kHz. Using 37 faders and three 15-inch full colour TFT touchscreens, it includes up to 256 input channels with up to 128 busses and a 36 x 36 matrix. Using the Quantum engine’s unique parallel seventh generation FGPA processors, this console supports multiple processing options and can be expanded with insertable processors, all tastily named Chili, Mustard and the Spice Rack.
Contact:
Group Technologies
grouptechnologies.com.au or +61 (03) 9354 9133
