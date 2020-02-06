New Gear

6 Feb 2020

DiGiCo Quantum 338


DiGiCo Quantum 338

Quantum 338 includes 128 input channels with 64 busses and a 24 x 24 matrix, all with full channel processing. Featuring dark mode application and three 17-inch 1000 nit, high brightness, multitouch screens, 70 individual TFT channel displays and the floating Quantum chassis features, this console has 38 x 100mm touch sensitive faders laid out in three blocks of 12, plus 2 dedicated user-assignable faders. Mustard Processing, Spice Rack, Nodal Processing and True Solo add to the Quantum features available.

Contact
Group Technologies
grouptechnologies.com.au or +61 (03) 9354 9133

