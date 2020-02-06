DiGiCo Klang



The DMI-KLANG is an immersive in-ear mixing expansion for mounting directly into DiGiCo consoles’ DMI slots. Allowing immersive mixes of 64 inputs for 16 musicians, the DMI-KLANG routes at low latency via the consoles’ internal audio stream adding any channel to the monitor mix without extra I/O or hardware. Monitor engineers can stay in their usual mixing workflow, use snapshots, faders and knobs, but with all the benefits of immersive in-ear mixing. The low listening levels make it perfect for touring monitors or spatial mixing for recording studio sessions.





