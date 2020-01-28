CrewCare kicks off 2020

The new incorporated charity CrewCare held its first board meeting yesterday at the Palais Theatre meeting room, courtesy of Live Nation.

Led by Howard Freeman, CrewCare is managed by Tony and Sharon Moran with oversight from a board of industry veterans which includes Trogg, Haydn Johnston, Tim Bradsmith, Peter Darwin, Julius Grafton and Chris Rogers. CrewCare is carefully managed as a transparent, membership managed association and is closely aligned with Support Act who provide crew wellbeing services.

The meeting agreed CrewCare will have a stand at all ENTECH Roadshow cities in March to better allow crew from everywhere to connect up and talk about what they need. It also firmed up plans for the forthcoming ‘Roadie4Roadies’ events around Australia, details to be confirmed soon.

Stay in touch: www.crewcare.org.au