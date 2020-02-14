CMG’s new touring division invests in flagship Meyer Sound LEO system

Corporate Media Group introduces new CMG Touring division alongside CMG Audio Visual

CMG invests in Meyer Sound’s flagship LEO System, completing the award-winning LEO Family of loudspeakers including LEO, LYON, LEOPARD, 1100-LFC and 900-LFC, now available locally

Total inventory of 326 Meyer Sound loudspeakers in Australia servicing all event types and sizes

The arrival of the compact MINA curvilinear array in Wollongong, south of Sydney, in 2014 marked the beginning of a new era for Meyer Sound in Australia.

A year later in 2015, newly established event production company – CMG Audio Visual – made a second investment in the iconic audio brand with the introduction of Australia’s first LEOPARD Linear Line Array and 900- LFC sound system, following the global debut of the new generation array.

In 2018, CMG’s passion for delivering incredible audio experiences and commitment to the Meyer Sound family of products strengthened further with the launch of a dedicated Meyer Sound rental house, including the addition of the mid-size LYON Linear Line Array and 1100-LFC system.

In the 24 months since, these Meyer Sound systems have travelled across Australia and internationally to an exceptional amount of praise and client feedback, further cementing a strong preference for Meyer Sound products by many in the live performance industry.

And this week it is with great pleasure that CMG announce the largest and most exciting acquisition to date – the purchase of Meyer Sound’s flagship LEO Linear Line Array System – an advanced solution that is perfectly suited to providing large-scale sound reinforcement for stadiums, arenas, outdoor festivals and public events.

General Manager of CMG, Tobi Pinazza, said “We are very excited by the opportunity to provide this top-tier system for both local and international touring productions. The arrival of LEO in Australia completes the offering of the entire product family in the region and we look forward to the next phase of our development as an Australian owned business. We are privileged to receive such amazing support from the Meyer Sound team locally and across the world and particularly want to acknowledge the hard work of Chris D’Bais (Sales Manager – Oceania and Southeast Asia at Meyer Sound Laboratories, Inc.)”.

The order was initially placed to coincide with the arrival of Metallica’s six Australian stadium shows on their WorldWired Tour in late 2019, supplying Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, however due to tragic circumstances the tour was postponed.

Approaching five years in business, CMG is confident that the time is right to bring LEO to the Australian touring market, with more than 10 tonnes of additional Meyer Sound equipment arriving at the company’s headquarters in Wollongong recently.

LEO made its first appearance at two sold out shows at Qudos Bank Arena for Harvest Rain’s Wizard of Oz Arena Spectacular over the Australia Day long weekend, supplementing the existing LYON and LEOPARD touring system as the show added more seating.

Wizard of Oz Arena Spectacular

CMG’s national presence as a top-tier supplier of corporate Audio Visual services and more recent expansion into the touring system and live entertainment market will be further enhanced by the flexibility, scalability and ultra-low distortion of the complete Meyer Sound LEO Family. The addition of LEO bolsters CMG’s inventory to more than 320 individual Meyer Sound array, point source, monitor and low frequency control elements.

The significant quantity of LEO, LYON and LEOPARD array options now available for hire offer a highly attractive turn-key sound reinforcement solution for almost any project or event type, ranging from large concerts and outdoor festivals to high-profile theatre productions and professional sporting events, with the level of speech intelligibility, musical detail and deep low end that the Meyer Sound brand is renowned for globally.

In line with the launch of one of Australia’s premier sound systems, CMG is now offering a special introductory offer on LEO rental to interested rental partners, tour promoters and production managers for a strictly limited time.

For all Meyer Sound rental enquiries, please contact us on touring@cmgav.com.au or via 1300 814 568. www.cmgtouring.com