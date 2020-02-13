Cinema at the Stadia launches at Mt Smart

Auckland Stadiums celebrated summer by launching ‘Cinema at the Stadia’. Taking advantage of the largest outdoor screen in New Zealand, a 212m2 crystal clear HD LED screen, they transformed Mt Smart Stadium into a drive-in movie theatre.

Screening Bohemian Rhapsody to tie-in with the imminent Queen + Adam Lambert Tour, the Auckland Stadium team were looking to gauge interest levels and collate feedback before lining up a series of movies across all three of their stadia next summer.

The event was a sell-out with two hundred car owners descending on the stadium, “The demographics were interesting; a mix of car enthusiasts, Queen fans, and couples out on a date,” commented Ryan Hamilton, Marketing & Communications Manager.

The audience had the option of popping the boot and listening to the audio via four large speakers, or closing the car up and tuning in to the bespoke radio frequency station outsourced to Monstavision.

With the entire audience located within one hundred metres of the screen, feedback from the audience was extremely positive, “People thought it was amazing to be able to drive onto a stadium field to watch Bohemian Rhapsody on that size screen and with stadium quality audio.”

A resounding success, Auckland Stadiums are looking forward to next summer and bringing a selection of movies to Western Springs, North Harbour, and again at Mt Smart Stadium, “We will look to broaden the experience with live music and activations to create additional entertainment prior to the screening.”