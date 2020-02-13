Case Study: Izakai Bar & Eatery, Tauranga

Inspired by New Zealand cuisine with a twist on the Japanese Izakaya (tavern), the Izakai Bar & Eatery delivers an exquisite selection of NZ and Japanese inspired food including ramen, gyoza and yakitori skewers; it’s sure to make your tastebuds tingle.

It’s an intimate space centred around their long curved bar, ideal for dates, dinner and drinks; perfect for a night out with your friends or family. Izakai Bar & Eatery officially opened at the start of 2019 and is located in the heart of Bayfair mall (Tauranga).

Project Brief

Izakai Bar and Eatery required an audio system to deliver optimum sound performance throughout the facility. The owner, Liam, was looking for an end-to-end audio solution that would enhance the experience for guests. Izakai Bar & Eatery provides social, bar and dining experiences during business hours. Areas in use and needing audio coverage include the bar, dining area, outdoors, kitchen, and restrooms.

CHALLENGES

Premium sound

The team at Izakai Bar & Eatery required an audio solution that would deliver consistent, high quality sound throughout the restaurant. Whether an event is on or music is in the background, sound is meant to be enjoyed by the guests.

Set and forget

Store managers need to focus on running the restaurant, not the AV system. They wanted a system that was easy to use and only needs minimal adjustment during business hours.

Multi-zone processing and control

There are four distinct zones in the restaurant; dining area, bar, outdoor, and kitchen. Each required settings based on time of day and occupancy level.

Architecturally pleasing

Izakai Bar & Eatery desired a loudspeaker solution that would blend into the environment without distracting from the interior designer’s vision.

SOLUTIONS

The QSC MP Series music and paging mixer (MP-M40), as part of the QSC Business Music Solutions, was used to offer unprecedented capabilities combined with ease of configuration and operations best suited for Izakai Bar & Eatery.

The accompanying MP Install configuration app allowed the installer to configure the system wirelessly, and establish distinct zones throughout the facility on-the-fly. The result allowed for complete flexibility during the tuning and a distinct customer experience throughout the venue. In addition, the MP Series mixer required no additional hardware to control (although the MP-MFC wallmount controllers are hardwired options for simple system control). Instead, staff members use the MP Manage control app for easy volume adjustments during peak hours. The wireless app, available for smartphones and tablets, is free to use with the MP-M Series mixers, and allowed the venue to save installation time and money by reducing the hardware in the system







PRODUCTS AND AESTHETIC

The install used a mix of QSC AcousticDesign Series including ceiling-mount, surface-mount and pendant-mount loudspeakers. These loudspeakers ensure optimum sound coverage with no noticeable level or tonal transition as guests move from one zone to another. The AcousticDesign Series is explicitly designed to be aesthetically pleasing.

PARTNERSHIPS

With QSC, Izakai Bar & Eatery found a solutions provider that could help deliver a truly premium foreground music system that guests will enjoy. Izakai Bar & Eatery now experiences superior sound quality, whether it’s a function, event or a special occasion. Integrator Sound Addiction provided the best possible solution for Izakai Bar & Eatery, providing a seamless system with superior quality and design. Liam, owner of Izakai Bar & Eatery will be using Sound Addiction again for future ventures!

Izakai Bar & Eatery (Tauranga)

07 572 0484 | www.izakai.co.nz | manager@izakai.co.nz

19 Girven Rd, Mount Maunganui, Tauranga 3116

Sound Addiction [Integrator]

027 589 8895 | matt@soundaddiction.co.nz

22 Rame Road, Greenhithe, Auckland, 0632

NSL [Distributor]

09 913 6212 | www.nsl.co.nz | sales@nsl.co.nz

2/180 Montgomerie Rd, Mangere, Manukau 2022

