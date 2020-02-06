New Gear
6 Feb 2020
Apogee Symphony Desktop 10×14 Audio Interface
Apogee Symphony Desktop 10×14 Audio Interface
The Symphony Desktop blends the professional-grade performance of Symphony I/O Mk II with the simplicity and portability of the iconic Apogee Duet to deliver an excellent desktop audio interface. Featuring 24 bit / 192kHz AD/DA conversion, Stepped Gain mic preamps and 10 IN x 14 OUT simultaneous channels, the Symphony Desktop also comes with multiple analogue inputs and outputs and plenty of onboard FX, EQ and emulation. A dynamic touch-screen interface with single knob control accesses hardware DSP with Apogee FX plugins and mic pre modelling. Symphony Desktop is ideal for the discerning professional artist, producer and engineer looking to give their studio the Apogee advantage.
Contact:
Amber Technology
www.ambertech.com.au or (09) 443 0753
