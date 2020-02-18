ALIA FireAid Auction Raises $60,101!

2020 marked the 20th anniversary of the Australasian Lighting Industry Association, now known as simply ALIA. Plans were afoot for a few celebratory events but then the devastating bushfires occurred.

Those plans were abandoned in favour of holding an online auction to raise money for the charities RSPCA Bushfire Appeal and BlazeAid.

Production companies were already helping out by supplying crew and gear for charity concerts so ALIA reached out to the actual manufacturers to help. From all over the world, lighting gear was donated and we were astounded by the generosity and support.

At the end of the auction, $60,101 was raised to be split evenly between the two charities.

The following suppliers kindly donated gear: ACME, ADJ, ArKaos, Artistic Licence, Avolites, Chauvet DJ, Clearlight Shows, Creative Productions, Design Quintessence, Elation Professional, LightShark, Event Lighting, Firefly Lighting, GLP, Green Hippo, Griven, High End Systems, LSC Lighting Systems, LumenRadio, Martin, Phantos, Pharos, Robe, Show Technology, Smoke Factory, Theatre Safe Australia, TMB, Touring Industries, Wireless Solutions and Zero 88.

Special thanks to all of the local distributors for ensuring the gear got to the lucky winners.



