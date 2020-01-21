ALIA Fire Aid Auction

2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the Australasian Lighting Industry Association, now known as simply ALIA (www.alia.com.au).



A few events to celebrate the fact were in the planning but they have been abandoned in favour of raising money for the Australian people and wildlife affected by the fires.

Production companies are helping out by supplying crew and gear for planned charity concerts but ALIA has reached out to the actual manufacturers to help.

As a result, lighting manufacturers from around the world are donating gear that will be auctioned online via ALIA. All money raised will be split between the Australian Red Cross and the RSPCA’s National Bushfire Appeal.

The auction can be viewed at: https://fireaid.alia.com.au/auction-items



As you can see, we have had some fantastic offers and there are more in the pipeline!

Bidding will start in a few days time.